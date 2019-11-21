(Coin) -- Repair work on the Tarkio River Bridge east of Coin takes place Friday.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says a contract crew will replace an expansion joint on the bridge on 270th Street--or County Road J-52. The project is expected to take one day. While the bridge will not be closed to traffic, the crew will occupy one lane at a time. A flagger will manage traffic control. Motorists should use caution when cross the bridge.
Anyone with questions concerning the project should contact J.D. King at 712-542-2510.