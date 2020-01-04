(Omaha) -- Despite an increase in behavioral health providers, Nebraska still faces a shortage in a majority of the state's counties.
The latest report from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska says that there was nearly a 17% increase in behavioral health providers in the state between 2010 and 2018. Even with the increase, the report shows 33 counties lack a behavioral health provider of any type. Dr. Marley Doyle is director of the BHECN and she says they are actively searching for ways to increase providers in the state.
“We have many people across the state of Nebraska that are invested in finding a solution to the workforce shortage," said Doyle. "We have programs across the state that address the recruitment and retention of the behavioral health workforce.”
Shortages are particularly present in the western portion of the state, which has prompted several initiative to recruit providers to the panhandle. Additionally, Doyle says they are looking for ways to meet behavioral health needs with providers who are already present in underserved areas.
“There is a shortage of behavioral health care providers in 81 of the 93 counties, but there are more primary care providers than there are behavioral health providers, so we’re looking at ways to integrate behavioral health into primary care settings," said Doyle.
Another concern addressed by the report is the aging population of behavioral health providers. More than half of the behavioral health providers in Nebraska are over the age of 50.