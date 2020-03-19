(Clarinda) -- A group of residents in southeast Page County are expressing their displeasure after the road they live on went from hard surface to granular last Fall.
At the Page County Board of Supervisors regular meeting Tuesday, a group of residents who live along 250th Street participated in a discussion with the board regarding an approximately 1.5 mile stretch of road west of Highway 71. As part of the county's road plan, maintenance crews ground the road from a chip seal coat to a granular surface. Mitch Holmes is a landowner along the road. He told the board that turning a road from hard surface to granular is driving people out of the country.
"You're tearing up all the country roads," said Holmes. "We had level B roads when I was younger. I don't how many of those are closed up and only the farmers can go down them. There's no level B's that the maintain somewhat. There's a lot of those that are closed now. There's a lot of blacktops that you've torn up. People like moving out to acreages and such, so I don't get why we're tearing up so much and why we're going backwards; back to gravel roads from hard surface roads."
Page County Engineer J.D. King says the county ground up approximately 19 miles of hard surface road last year. Some of those roads will be returned to hard surface, while others won't depending on resources.
"The reason we ground last Fall is the Northboro seal coat, Shambaugh seal coat and 250th Street is because we had massive wheel ruts and potholes," said King. "It would have been very difficult to plow snow well because of the misshapen cross-section of the road, so we changed the surface type but we smoothed up the road."
Iowa Code allows the supervisors to enter into a cost-share agreement with landowners along the road who agree to help pave to resurface the road. The code states that the landowners would have to pay at least 50 percent of the cost -- but could pay more based on the board's decision. Morris says he's unsure if the board would be open to such an arrangement.
"Here's the quandary that the board will have -- not only this board but future boards -- as we're faced with perhaps even more deterioration of hard surfaces, is what precedent is set to be able to reasonable follow if others in the same situation want their road rebuilt?" said Morris.
Morris says the county needs to conduct an assessment of its current road system before making decisions on resurfacing projects.
"We need to be efficient with how we spend our dollars," said Morris. "We need to ensure that every dollar that's spent in secondary roads is being pinched as tightly as it can be. And we need to be realistic on where the traffic flows and help route traffic to beat up only certain roads that we are able to maintain."
More discussion on the issue is expected at a future board meeting.