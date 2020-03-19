Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy after midnight. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.