(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's 2020 Arbor Day Parade will not take place in any form this year.
Plans for a "reverse parade" scheduled for Saturday afternoon were canceled Wednesday, following a meeting between Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce representatives and city officials. NCTC Marketing Coordinator Tammy Partsch tells KMA News the reverse parade called for motorists to drive east-west down Central Avenue, and view floats placed along the side of the street. Partsch says the event was designed as a morale booster, as most of the traditional Arbor Day Celebration had been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is one of our big celebrations," said Partsch. "We wanted to get the community out to say hi to people, but do it in a safe way. So, the idea was the parade entrance could be stationary on the side of the road, and that people in their cars would drive up and down Central Avenue, and see people, and waive, and see these businesses and organizations."
However, Partsch says the logistics for a safe event weren't there.
"The more we were looking at the logistics of it, it just wasn't worth it," she said. "We want our community safe. We don't want people to visit--that's something that you don't usually hear someone from the tourism office say, but this is not the time for that. The more that we were trying to work it out, the pros were not outweighing the cons when it came to trying to keep our community safe, and keep our state and our region safe from this, and try to flatten the curve, as everyone is saying. It looks like it's getting flatter and flatter, and we want to keep it that way."
With the parade's cancellation, only three events are being held during this year's celebration--a virtual children's program, a video tree planting event, and a virtual fun run.
"We love to invite people for Arbor Day," said Partsch. "We love to tell people the story of Arbor Day, and J. Sterling Morton, and it's just devastating to us to not be able to do it this year. This is the 149th Arbor Day, and to not be able to celebrate it like we want to is very difficult for us for tourism. But, man, for commerce and our economy, we're going to take a long time to recover from this."
Planning for the 150th Arbor Day Celebration in 2021 had already started last fall. With this year's event wiped out by COVID-19, Partsch says next year's milestone celebration will be even bigger.