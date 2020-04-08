(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she would like to give school superintendents in the state two weeks notice before any closure or reopening recommendation is made.
Last week, Reynolds announced that she would recommend schools stay closed through April 30th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic -- which extended a previous recommendation through April 13th. Reynolds says she wants to give school leaders ample warning time before she extends the closure or allows schools to reopen at the end of the month.
"I know that it's important for them when they are trying to make decisions," said Reynolds. "Within two weeks prior to the 30th, we will sit down with the team and with the Department of Public Health and the other experts we've been working with to take a look at where we're at. Then I would give them somewhat of a heads-up two weeks in advance, so we could kind of see which direction we thought we needed to go moving forward with this."
Schools in Iowa have until Friday to indicate to the Department of Education if they will offer voluntary or required continuous learning for the closure. The legislature passed a resolution last month that would waive the hours requirement for schools who miss time due to the outbreak. Reynolds says the DOE is fast-tracking applications from district's wishing to require online learning for the duration of the closure.
"If there's things that you need, whether it's maybe not having the broadband capacity or laptops or whatever that may be, to also let the Department of Education know," said Reynolds. "They are in constant communication with Director (Ann) Lebo. If there are things that you need that's preventing you from providing that education for your students, let us know and we'll see what we can do."
Reynolds applauded school districts around the state for making some sort of educational material available to students during the down time.
"There's been a lot of businesses that have been very generous in helping with laptops," said Reynolds. "We've talked about trying to provide hotspots through buses, so there are a lot of different things that we are looking at. People are being very creative and innovative. We want to make sure that we are providing continuous education to our students. It's extremely important and the state will have a role to play in that as well."
Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Tom Ahart has indicated that his district will remain closed for the remainder of the school year and transition to distance learning. Nebraska has closed schools for the remainder of the year, while Missouri has shut schools through April 24th with other districts closing for longer periods of time.