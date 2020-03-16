(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is announcing several new steps in the state's fight against the spread of coronavirus.
State health officials announced the 23rd case in the state Monday afternoon from Dallas County. Reynolds is not joining governor's in eight other states who have closed bars and restaurants. She has, however, recommended the closure of schools for four weeks as community spread continues.
"We know that our children are generally less affected by COVID-19 than others, however, they can carry the virus and spread it in the community," said Reynolds. "We also have teachers and staff working in our schools who are older adults and others -- including children -- with underlying health conditions that would put them at risk."
With children out of school for a significant period of time, Reynolds says her administration is working on policies to ease the childcare burden on families.
"Childcare plays a key role in supporting Iowa's ability to continue essential functions," said Reynolds. "My staff is working hand-in-hand with the Department of Education, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Public Health to put policies in place that ensure continued access to childcare during this time. This includes financial assistance, so that childcare providers who receive childcare assistance are paid on enrollment, rather than attendance."
Senate and House leaders in the state have agreed to waive the requirement for school days to be rescheduled. Reynolds signaled that she would sign the bill.
"The legislature will be considering and I will sign if passed, legislation to waive the instructional time requirement for any time missed while schools are temporarily closed until April 12th, 2020," said Reynolds. "That legislation will also provide me the authority to waive this requirement for a longer period of time if we determine that that becomes necessary."
Additionally, Reynolds announced that the State Hygenic Lab has added a second shift to increase its testing capacity for COVID-19.
"Our daily capacity for running tests will now increase from 54 to 108 tests per day," said Reynolds. "When the situation warrants, we are ready at that point to add a third shift, so we can run tests around the clock."
Reynolds says the state has received a waiver from the USDA to allow schools to activate their summer meal programs while they are closed. This would allow districts to provide free meals under a "grab and go" option for the duration of their closures.