(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is coming to the aid of small businesses battling issues due to the coronavirus situation.
At a news conference Monday afternoon, Reynolds announced a three-pronged approach to help businesses impacted by losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak, developed by teams with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Iowa Department of Revenue, and Iowa Workforce Development. Reynolds says the first step involves the creation of a grant program.
"We're making funding available for small grants to employers with 2 to 25 employees," said Reynolds. "These grants will range from $5,000 to $25,000. In addition, the Iowa Department of Revenue will automatically extend the sales and witholding tax deadline for any business that gets a grant, will consider an extension for any business that applies for a grant."
Additionally, the governor says Iowa Workforce Development will allow businesses with fewer than 50 employees to delay their unemployment tax payments until July 31st.
"I fully understand that this doesn't make up for having your businesses close for a period of time, or your customers staying home," she said. "But, it is our hope that we can help businesses weather the storm, and as governor, I want you to know that I am committed to doing just that."
IEDA Director Debi Durham says tens of thousands of Iowa businesses and employees have been launched into "an extraordinary new reality," with no maps or instruction manuals. Durham says the state is acting swiftly, and with purpose to assist businesses hurt by the virus threat.
"Business owners have been sharing that a wide variety of assistance would indeed help them," said Durham, "including various forms of financial assistance and tax deferment. We will be able to act with purpose to assist our businesses. Today, we're pleased to share that the Iowa Small Business Relief Program offers a one-stop shop for Iowa businesses seeking such assistance."
The application deadline is March 31st. Monday's announcement comes as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 15 additional positive cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the state's total to 105. The new cases are reported in Allamakee, Dubuque, Hancock, Johnson, Linn, Muscatine, Polk, Wapello and Woodbury counties.