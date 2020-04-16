(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is launching a new initiative to expand testing for COVID-19 in the state.
Reynolds says the state is still putting the details of the Test Iowa plan together, but her goal is to have the ability to conduct 3,000 tests per day. Additionally, Reynolds says the state is bringing in reinforcements to conduct investigations on positive cases.
"Local public health has been doing yeoman's work in getting this done," said Reynolds. "As we ramp up testing, we need to bring new people on. We are going to significantly increase the number of individuals that will be doing the contact tracing. One of the agencies that we'll be utilizing is the Department of Human Services, who has existing state employees that we will just redirect and reallocate what they are doing to help do some of that follow up."
Reynolds says increased testing will give the state more data to make decisions from, however, she says the plan is also about understanding more about COVID-19.
"That's one component," said Reynolds. "It's not everything, but it is a component of allowing us to make the targeted decisions that we need to make and get the people and the information to the areas that most need it."
The state will also begin conducting tests for antibodies at two labs, which tells healthcare providers if a person has had the virus in the past. State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati says the antibody testing helps the state understand how immunity is developing in the population.
"I don't think it's about a single number or percentage of people who need to have a specific test," said Pedati. "We're going to use all of the testing ability -- whether it's a diagnostic test using PCR or a swab to figure out who is actively sick or whether it's a serologic test to help us understand who might have been sick in the past and who might be immune now. We take all of that into consideration to help understand what we can do to make the best decisions for Iowans."
Pedati says the healthcare community is still working to understand how the virus works and how humans will develop immunity to it.
"The idea of being able to understand who might have had a recent infection or an infection a couple of weeks ago helps us start to understand who might be immune to this virus," said Pedati. "I have to say, there are some things we still don't know about the virus. We're still learning about how long that immunity lasts and what it means. It's an important thing for us to understand when we think about people in the population who might still be susceptible."
Reynolds says she plans to unveil more details about the plan next week. On Thursday, Reynolds announced new restrictions for 14 counties in northeast Iowa. In those counties, individuals will only be able to gather with individuals from their household. The new restrictions are due to an increase in cases in that region of the state.