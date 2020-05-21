(Des Moines) -- Starting Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says any Iowan who wants a COVID-19 test can get one through the Test Iowa program.
Previously, the Test Iowa program had been limited to those with COVID-19 symptoms and was eventually opened up to include all employees at long-term care facilities and in certain manufacturing facilities. The state signed a $26 million contract with a consortium of Utah companies to provide up to 3,000 tests per day. As the program has ramped up, Reynolds says the state is now in a position to provide testing to anyone who wants it.
"We have the capacity through Test Iowa right now to do 200,000 tests and that doesn't even count the State Hygienic Lab, as well as our hospitals and clinics and our Abbott machines that we have in place," said Reynolds. "The data that we're collecting through Test Iowa really helps us identify where and when we need to provide the additional Test Iowa sites, as well as the strike teams that we've put in place too."
The increased testing capabilities comes as the state is preparing for another round of business openings Friday -- including movie theaters, zoos and wedding venues -- followed by bars next week. Reynolds says increased access to testing is part of the state's strategy for managing COVID-19 activity.
"COVID-19 can't be eliminated, we can't prevent people from getting it, but it can be managed, if we all continue to take personal responsibility and do the right things to protect our health and the health of others," said Reynolds.
Those wishing to obtain a COVID-19 test will be required to fill out an assessment at TestIowa.com and schedule an appointment at one of eight testing sites around the state. Reynolds says this is the next phase in opening the state back up.
"I think it's really important and how we can be a partner as we start to open things up and get Iowans back in the workforce," said Reynolds. "This allows us to provide that opportunity to them, as well as the various businesses as well. I think it's a really positive step in the right direction."
Currently, Test Iowa has mobile testing sites available in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Denison, Davenport, Ottumwa, Storm Lake, Waterloo and Sioux City. As more people complete assessments, Reynolds says the state can make decisions about opening new sites.
"That's how we're going to continue to help manage the virus," said Reynolds. "It gives us great insight into where we might see additional virus activity that we would want to respond to and get in front of and proactively address it and educate the community. It really is part of our overall plan in managing and containing virus activity in the state."
For more information or to complete a COVID-19 assessment, visit TestIowa.com.