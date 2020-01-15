(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is calling on the state legislature to grant additional funding to flood relief efforts.
In her annual Condition of the State speech, Reynolds mentioned her request for an additional 20 million dollars for flood relief.
"In 2019 we saw the resilience of Iowans tested once again as historic floods ravaged both sides of our state and parts in between," she said. "Entire communities were wiped out as the waters rose and didn't seem to recede."
Following the devastating flooding in 2019, Reynolds created the Flood Recovery Advisory Board to help with rebuilding efforts. She says there is resolve to rebuild and recover in flood-stricken communities.
"Your state stands with you as we work to return life to normal and get your homes, businesses, and communities back on track," she said.
In March, Reynolds' office estimated the damage from flooding at $1.6 billion in the state.
Additional Reporting from Radio Iowa's O. Kay Henderson