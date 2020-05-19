(Des Moines) -- State officials are working to provide more real time data on coronavirus trends in Iowa.
During her weekly press briefing Tuesday morning, Governor Kim Reynolds extolled the virtues of the state's updated COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov. Among other things, Reynolds says the website provides the latest information on individuals tested, individuals tested positive, the total numbers of individuals recovered, and total deaths. The governor says bar graphs provide totals for each individual day, and includes a rolling 14-day trend line, indicating what's happened over time.
"You can clearly see that the trend line for individuals testing has risen dramatically over the next few weeks," said Reynolds, "reflecting our expanded testing capabilities across the state. You'll also see that the number of positive cases is trending down, total recovered continues to trend up, and we're closely monitoring trends in deaths."
Information posted on Tuesday indicated the number of Iowans testing positive totaled 15,296. However, only 52 new cases were reported on Tuesday, as compared with 233 reported Monday. Only two additional fatalities were reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 367. Also included: updated details on the numbers of individuals testing positive and negative.
"While the numbers of Iowans testing positive is trending down," she said, "the number of individuals testing negative is trending up. In fact, one in 34 Iowans test negative, compared with one in 206 that test positive."
Other features include an updated county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases, as well as information regarding serology testing for antibodies. State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati says serology testing data is vital in determining where possible antibodies can be found in the state.
"We don't yet know how these antibodies work," said Pedati, "and we don't know how long they last. But, it's going to be really important for us to better understand the kind of immunity that people are developing, and also to understand where in the community this virus might have been, and where it might be moving."
The site also includes information regarding coronavirus cases in longterm care facilities.