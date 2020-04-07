(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she is confident in her regionalized response to COVID-19.
Reynolds unveiled additional information Tuesday regarding how state officials are dividing the state to handle virus response. The governor's office has created six regions throughout the state, each with a Regional Medical Coordination Center that can house supplies and shorten delivery of equipment. Despite taking a regionalized approach to handling restriction recommendations, Reynolds says they are still looking at medical supplies from a statewide perspective.
"Under normal circumstances, Iowa's healthcare coalition regions are served separate healthcare systems, community hospitals and independent providers," said Reynolds. "During an emergency, especially one the size and scope of a worldwide pandemic, it may become necessary to pool resources and work together as one health system, serving the needs of a region or the entire state."
Reynolds says each region of the state has different resources available and different infection accounts, so handling from a regional viewpoint is most effective.
"Much like Iowa is not New York, California or New Jersey, we have different areas of the state that are experiencing different outbreaks," said Reynolds. "It would be irresponsible for me to just do a statewide when according to Dr. Fauci, many of the mitigation efforts that I have put in place are actually aligned with the results that they are trying to get. We're doing it on a community, county and region basis."
Last week, Reynolds unveiled a scoring system that accounts for percent of population older than 65, hospitlization rates, cases per capita and long-term care outbreaks. Reynolds says the scoring system is used when making recommendations for closures, but will also be used when it comes to opening businesses back up in parts of the state.
"By using these metrics, we will be able to -- if we hit a certain point where we think we have to take additional actions or additional steps -- we can do that," said Reynolds. "As this moves across the state, and hopefully we don't see that happen on the western side or the north-central part of the state, but if it does and things start to stabilize and we start to see a decline and we are actually experiencing the outcomes that we want, we might be able to start to open up the eastern side of the state based on the data and the metrics that we are looking at at that time."
Currently, Region 5 of the state, which includes Cedar, Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Keokuk, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Washington and Wapello counties, has the highest score on the 12-point scale, coming in at nine. Documents from the governor's office revealed that a score of 10 would trigger a shelter-in-place order for that region.
"If we feel that that needs to be done and that's the recommendation from the experts, we will move forward," said Reynolds. "But again, remember the metric is a piece of what we're looking at. There are other assumptions that are going into the recommendations that are being made from the epidemiologist team, the Iowa Department of Public Health and based on the CDC guidelines which they based a lot of their metrics on. The more that we can do that, it's more consistent across not only the state of Iowa, but across the country. We are working on what that looks like and we will be ready to go if and when we need to do that."
The latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows Iowa now has had 1,048 confirmed cases with 26 total deaths.