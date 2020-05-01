(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds warns that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the next few days could seem out of the norm.
Reynolds says a backlog of data entry at the State Hygienic Lab could cause positive cases to not get reported until several days later. She says state officials are working to fix the situation by this weekend, meaning a flood of positive cases is coming. Additionally, Reynolds notes this week also marked the rollout of the Test Iowa initiative, which has caused an uptick in the number of tests conducted statewide.
"Because of the large number of tests we've conducted recently, we do anticipate the overall numbers that will be reported this weekend may be higher than usual as we've seen in today's numbers," said Reynolds. "Please keep in mind that a high volume of tests conducted this week were among essential workers at facilities where virus activity is high."
Reynolds says the Department of Public Health is working with high-risk employers -- including in the meat packing industry -- to conduct testing of all employees.
"We have an opportunity to identify and isolate positive cases, conduct case investigations to track the virus so that we can contain, manage and really understand the scope of it," said Reynolds. "It does provide some reassurance to the employees. These additional tools are critical as we move into the next phase of COVID-19 in reopening up our state."
Reynolds reports 739 new positive cases of the virus with eight additional deaths. In total, Iowa reports 7,884 positive cases with 170 deaths.