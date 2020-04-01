(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is defending her decision to not issue a statewide "stay-at-home" order in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 45 states and the District of Columbia have orders for at least a portion of their state. That includes statewide orders in the bordering states of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois, while Kansas City, St. Louis and St. Joseph are among the cities in Missouri with orders. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis became the latest to issue a statewide order, but Reynolds says the data she has for Iowa does not point to issuing an order at this time.
"I think he probably did exactly what I did," said Reynolds. "He started out and made his decisions based on data. I don't know what Governor DeSantis' metrics were. I'm working with the Department of Public Health and they are working with the expertise of the epidemiologist team, in conjunction with the CDC and in conjunction with what they are learning from other states across this country. We will continue to make the decisions based on the data that we have, just like I've indicated every single day."
Despite not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, Reynolds has closed schools, restaurants, bars, churches and other retail establishments and limited social gatherings to 10 people or less. She says she is making decisions based on data that changes daily.
"That could change tomorrow depending what the data drives," said Reynolds. "Until then, stay home, limit your trips outside of your home, make sure that they are essential. If you have an older adult, make sure they are getting what they need, but you can do it via telephone or text. Practice social distancing. If you want to go outdoors, do it responsibly. Work from home if you can and isolate yourself if you are sick."
Currently, around 37 percent of Iowa's COVID-19 cases are concentrated in Linn, Johnson and Washington counties in the eastern part of the state. Reynolds says she is open to issuing regional directives that target particular areas.
"We are able to look at the metrics based on communities, based on counties and based on regions," said Reynolds. "There are various ways that we can look at the information and the metrics that we are looking at -- that the Department of Public Health and we -- are looking at to make the decisions going forward."
Reynolds also says she may take a regionalized approach when it comes to opening businesses back up in the state.
"There are different variations of the impact across the state," said Reynolds. "That's why we're going to make the decisions based on the data that we have. We're going to try to identify where some of the hotspots. We'll continue to work with them and see if there's additional directives that we need to put in place that could help mitigate what we're starting to see there. We start every day reviewing the data, and we end every day reviewing the data."
The latest numbers from the governor's office Wednesday show 549 total cases statewide and nine total deaths. The state says 63 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Schools in Iowa are currently closed through April 13th. The Governor hinted that she will issue additional guidance to school districts sometime Thursday.