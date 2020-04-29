(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is defending her decision to allow a number of businesses in 77 counties to reopen Friday.
At her daily press briefing, Reynolds said 93 percent of the state's 467 new cases announced Wednesday were located in the 22 counties that are still under restrictions through May 15th. Earlier this week, Reynolds lifted restrictions on restaurants, fitness centers and retail businesses in several counties -- including all in KMAland.
"With the additional testing capacity, with the mitigation efforts we put in place and the way that Iowans responded, we were able to flatten the curve; we were able to mitigate the impact on our healthcare resources, as well as not overwhelming our healthcare facilities," said Reynolds.
A recent analysis from the University of Iowa recommended statewide restrictions stay in place through May 15th to help prevent a second spike in COVID-19 infections. Reynolds says the data is a "snapshot in time" and that she should not punish the rest of the state for outbreaks in certain areas.
“On a daily basis we’re learning more and it’s rapidly changing as we’re gathering information,” said Reynolds. “We’re really able to look at things on a case-by-case, real-time basis and so I think it makes sense to start to loosen up in areas that have seen little-to-no virus activity.”
The new order from the governor would allow restaurants to open for in-person dining at 50 percent capacity with additional restrictions on employee screening and social distancing. Reynolds says prolonged business closures are not feasible statewide.
“It’s not sustainable for us to continue to lock the state down,” said Reynolds. “We need to start to open it up in a responsible manner in areas where we feel we’ve seen a stabilization and a downward turn and some of the other things that we are looking at to start to open them up.”
After the state saw record levels of unemployment claims and small business help requests, Reynolds says she must protect the health and livelihood of the whole state.
"We're going to continue to re-evaluate every single day and make informed decisions to protect the health of Iowans, but also the livelihood of Iowans as well," said Reynolds.
The state now reports 6,843 positive cases of the virus with 148 total deaths -- including a single-day high of 12 reported Wednesday.