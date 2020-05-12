(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday put on the breaks on loosing more pandemic-related restrictions.
On Monday, the governor had hinted she would announce the easing of restrictions on businesses such as beauty salons, barber shops, theaters and other entities closed under previous public health measures connected to the coronavirus outbreak. Those measures are set to expire Friday. But speaking at her Tuesday press conference, the governor delayed that announcement until Wednesday. Reynolds says she and her team are reviewing further information regarding the COVID-19 spread across the state. The governor's delay comes as the Iowa Department of Public Health Tuesday reported an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases by 539, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 12,192. However, Reynolds put the increase in perspective.
"Of today's 539 new positive cases reported," said Reynolds, "319 were among Iowans who were tested in Nebraska between April 28th and 30th tied to a processing plant. They were notified of the results shortly after being tested, but the reporting back to the state of Iowa was delayed."
Reynolds says the state continues to ramp up testing at the State Hygienic Lab and other labs across the state.
"We've gone from processing 300 (tests) a day, to 1,300 a day, to 3,800 a day," she said. "We've deployed strike teams to conduct surveillance testing in communities where virus activity is increasing. By the end of the week, we will have opened eight test sites. The newest will open Saturday in Storm Lake."
An additional 18 Iowans have died of COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 289. Two weeks ago, Reynolds announced the loosening of restrictions in 77 counties with fewer coronavirus cases. Dine-in restaurants, fitness centers, churches and retail stores were allowed to reopen May 1st under IDPH guidelines--including operating at 50% capacity. However, the governor says some businesses have yet to reopen.
"Many are taking extra time to ensure that they are ready to safely serve their customers and communities--and I respect those decisions," said Reynolds. "Lifting restrictions is not a mandate that businesses must reopen. But for those that are ready, it's an opportunity to get back to business, bring employees back to work, and get Iowa's economy moving ahead."
Reynolds continues to stress that Iowans sign up for an assessment at TestIowa.com.