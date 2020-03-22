(Des Moines) — With schools closed across the state, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says her administration is working to address a sudden shortage of childcare providers.
Last week, Reynolds issued a recommendation to close all schools in the state for four weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19. That recommendation does not include childcare facilities, something Reynolds says is key in keeping essential services up and running in the state.
"If childcare closes, parents of young children who are employed in essential services such as healthcare, emergency services, food production and supply and manufacturing won't be able to work," said Reynolds. "Now, more than ever, we need these essential services up and running."
Reynolds says 117 school districts in the state have volunteered space to set up emergency childcare facilities for children of essential workers.
"We're partnering with school superintendents, community organizations and churches across the state to identify space and volunteers so we can quickly stand up childcare programs for school-age children whose parents are essential employees," said Reynolds. "This is especially true in areas that are most impacted by the COVID-19 at this time."
Reynolds says more space for these sites is needed.
"I'm asking schools, churches and other community facilities to join us in being a part of this solution," said Reynolds. "If you have the space, we have a plan to quickly put a program in place. We're ready to do what's necessary to support Iowa's essential workers and their families at this critical time."
Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia says they are communicating with childcare providers and are asking them to take additional steps to ensure children are safe.
"Distancing as much as possible within existing centers is highly encouraged," said Garcia. "We'd also ask that all centers remove plush toys, prohibit toys brought from home and send all blankets that children use during the day through nap time home daily for cleaning."
For the proposed emergency childcare sites, Garcia says they have streamlined their regulatory process to get the centers operational as quickly as possible.
"Locations will receive at on-site visit by DHS staff, who will ensure the location is able to care for children in groups of 10, the space is age appropriate and caregivers have met all background checks," said Garcia. "Parents will be asked to fill out a simple form that highlights essential information, such as allergies, ways to comfort children, emergency contacts and who is authorized to pick up a child. The same drop-off protocols required by childcare centers will also apply at these emergency sites."
DHS has set up an interactive map on their website that shows available slots at childcare facilities around the state. Additionally, Reynolds announced that all hair salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and swimming pools in the state will be required to close as of 10 p.m. Sunday.