(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds continues to defend her decision not to issue a stay-at-home order for the entire state.
On Thursday, the governor announced she is extending her recommendation to schools in the state to stay closed until April 30th. Last month, Reynolds had asked districts to stay closed through April 13th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to schools, Reynolds has extended the closures of restaurants, bars and a host of other non-essential businesses through April 30th in conjunction with a federal recommendation that implements social distancing guidelines. Iowa is one of the few remaining states without a shelter-in-place order to stem the spread of COVID-19. In an interview with KMA News late Friday morning, Reynolds discussed the metrics developed by the Iowa Department of Public Health's epidemiology team, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control, to making decisions on public health measures--including any possible stay-at-home order--and the decision to close schools through the end of April...
Also in our interview, the governor talked more about the decision to keep schools closed through the end of April, and how she responded to an incident in Wayne County on Thursday, in which a horse auction took place despite the social distancing orders in place.
