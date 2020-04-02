(Des Moines) -- School doors in Iowa will remain closed through at least the end of April.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that she is extending her recommendation to schools in the state to stay closed until April 30th. Last month, Reynolds had asked districts to stay closed through April 13th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While saying it was a difficult decision to keep kids out of the classroom that long, Reynolds says she is encouraging some sort of interaction between educators and students at this time.
"School districts know best what will work for their communities, which is why these decisions can and should be made locally," said Reynolds. "Making a sudden shift to virtual learning isn't always easy, especially during the crisis that we face now. But, we can't let perfect be the enemy of good. There are a number of ways that schools can continue to engage students during this time and it's district's responsibility to do so."
Until schools are reopened, the Iowa Department of Education has implemented two options for school districts to offer continuous learning. DOE Director Dr. Ann Lebo says it is up to each district whether or not learning is required during the closure.
"Under the voluntary option, schools can encourage students to participate, but cannot require them to do so," said Lebo. "Under the required option, students are required to participate, attendance is taken, work is graded and credit granted."
School districts will now have until April 10th to indicate to the DOE if they will utilize the voluntary or required option. Schools using the required option will be required to submit an application that will be reviewed within 24 hours. Lebo says schools could also choose to offer no sort of continuous learning activities, but they could be required to make-up days once the pandemic has passed.
"While we strongly encourage schools to provide continuous learning opportunities through one of these two options, they are not required to do so," said Lebo. "District and accredited non-public schools may choose not to offer continuous learning, in which case the department will follow-up to make sure that missed instructional time is made up in a manner that is appropriate in accordance with circumstances at that point in time."
Lebo says her department is working with various agencies to address any obstacles when it comes to offering continuous learning, such as internet connectivity in homes.
"We are working with Governor Reynolds, Iowa's AEAs and other partners to coordinate efforts so that resources are in place," said Lebo. "The department will continue to be diligent in our efforts to ensure we have the supports available to provide local school districts with the flexibility to best address the needs of their students, families and communities."
In addition to schools, Reynolds has extended the closures of restaurants, bars and a host of other non-essential businesses through April 30th in conjunction with a federal recommendation that implements social distancing guidelines.