(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says 17 people remain hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 in the state.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says 19 additional individuals tested positive, bringing the total in Iowa to 124 positive cases. Reynolds says the jump in hospitalizations is not alarming, because nine of the new positive cases were patient already in the hospital prior to their test results coming back.
"Part of the criteria for the testing from the State Hygenic Lab is hospitalized patients with a fever, respiratory failure and no other diagnosis that they can tie that to," said Reynolds. "Of course, that's the individuals that we're testing. Out of the new ones, nine fell into the category of individuals that were already hospitalized that they had tested and found out that they tested positive."
With the latest numbers, 30 of Iowa's 99 counties have at least one positive case of coronavirus. Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says the virus is spreading how they thought it would.
"I think that the spread that we've seen is what we anticipated," said Reisetter. "We anticipated this and we do anticipate that we're going to continue to see our case numbers go up this week. We think it will take some time for the impact of the social distancing measures that people are practicing right now to be able to be reflected in our case count."
Reisetter says since the virus has an incubation period that can last up to 14 days, it could take some time for mitigation efforts to show results.
"We're hoping to see that over time those increases will slow down," said Reisetter. "We do anticipate that the virus is going to be around for awhile, but as the governor has explained, the idea here is to flatten the curve, so that we don't have a peak in cases all at once and overwhelm our healthcare system."
The state has launched a dedicated website to coronavirus and its impact on Iowans. Reynolds says her administration continues to adjust to the continuing crisis.
"We are in unprecedented times right, so we are going to continue to be flexible, adjust and figure out a way that we can meet the needs of Iowans," said Reynolds.
Reynolds says the state is continuing to work with several vendors and the federal government to ensure there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment in the state's hospitals.