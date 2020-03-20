(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is taking additional action to ease some of the burdens facing Iowans in the continuing effort to stop coronavirus.
On Friday, Reynolds issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration effective immediately. At a news conference, the governor says the measure temporarily suspends the collection of property taxes and penalties and interest. Also temporarily suspended are some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances.
"When we're asking Iowans to stay home," said Reynolds, "this helps prevent an unnecessary level of disruption during these really challenging times that we're in."
The order also permits the sale of carry out, delivery, or drive through of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants, and suspends some fees. Reynolds' declaration also helps city and county government and school boards with two directives.
"This action allows government at all levels to conduct in this era of social distancing by permitting holding public meetings by electronic means," she said. "We are also suspending requirements for special elections to fill city council vacancies."
The declaration also extends the expiration deadline for a permit to carry, and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures. And, the governor calls for easing certain regulations to expedite supply transportation.
"The order suspends additional regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products and other household goods on all highways in Iowa," said Reynolds.
Reynolds announced that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa has grown by one to 45. The individual was an Allamakee County resident between 41-to-60 years old. The governor says the state is expanding testing capabilities at the State Hygienic Lab, running three shifts over a 24-hour period for a total capacity of 162 tests daily. As of noon Friday, the state lab has supplies on hand for 620 individual tests. Additionally, Reynolds says health care providers can also send samples to national labs, who will report positive and negative results to the state daily.