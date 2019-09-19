(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Wednesday issued a disaster proclamation for four KMAland counties as a result of renewed flooding along the Missouri River.
The governor's proclamation for Fremont, Harrison, Mills and Pottawattamie counties allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the third round of flooding this year. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program for the four counties. The proclamation also waives certain competitive bidding requirements for the Iowa Department of Transportation in order to conduct emergency repairs or restoration work to flood-impacted roadways.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of food or clothing, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.
Grant applications and instructions are available at the Iowa Department of Human Service's website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.