(Des Moines) -- Restaurants, bars, theaters, senior centers--those are just some of the entities closing down in Iowa as a result of the coronavirus threat.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday morning issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency. Effective at noon Tuesday, the emergency proclamation is designed to promote social distancing and limit community spread of COVID-19 by implementing temporary measures. The following actions are effective until March 31st at 11:59 p.m.
---All restaurants and bars are closed to the general public, except for food and beverages sold on carry-out or drive-through basis.
---All fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms, and aquatic centers are closed.
---All theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or motion pictures are shown are closed.
---All casinos and other facilities conducting parimutual wagering or gaming operations are closed.
--All senior centers and adult daycare facilities are closed.
In addition, all social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings, and events of more than 10 people are prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions and fundraisers. Planned large gatherings and events must be canceled or postponed until "after the termination of the disaster."
Reynolds' edict also directs state agencies to develop plans to mitigate the economic effects of the closings necessitated by the disaster, including potential financial support, regulatory relief, and other executive actions.
A complete copy of the governor's declaration is published here: