(Des Moines) – More businesses and services will be allowed to reopen later this week under a new proclamation signed by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds late Wednesday afternoon.
Under Reynolds’ latest public health measure, dental services may reopen Friday at 5 a.m., provided that they follow guidelines set by the Iowa Dental Board on Tuesday, including having adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE. Also allowed to reopen Friday: drive-in movie theaters, campgrounds, tanning facilities and medical spas, under certain restrictions.
Additionally, Reynolds is allowing fitness centers, malls and other retail establishments to reopen starting Friday in 22 counties deemed high-risk. Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury counties will be allowed to reopen specific businesses under new guidelines provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Other retail establishments may open at a 50% capacity in order for employees and customers to safely social distance.
The governor’s complete proclamation is included here: