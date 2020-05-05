(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds confirms she will be traveling to Washington, D.C. this week to meet with the president regarding COVID-19.
Politico first reported Tuesday that Reynolds would join Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott in making a trip to the White House this week. Reynolds confirmed the trip during her daily press conference Tuesday.
"I'm actually going to be following several governors that have had an opportunity to sit down with the president, the vice president and the team to talk about what they are doing in their states," said Reynolds. "I think (New York) Governor (Andrew) Cuomo, (New Jersey) Governor (Phil) Murphy, (Louisiana) Governor (John Bel) Edwards, (Tennessee) Governor (Bill) Lee and (Florida) Governor (Ron) DeSantis have gone before me."
The trip comes as Iowa continues to see increased positive case counts tied to meat processing facilities and long-term care facilities. Reynolds says she hopes to let the president know about Iowa's interaction with the virus in those settings.
"I will be going to give him an update on what we're doing in Iowa and really talk about how testing, case investigation and assessment working with our processing plants and how we've tried to be proactive in that respect," said Reynolds. "And to thank them for their assistance throughout the process."
Reynolds says Iowa taxpayers will not be footing the bill for her trip.
"Since it's kind of a last-minute ask, we'll be taking a private flight out, but it will be paid for with my campaign funds," said Reynolds.
Reynolds has eased COVID-19 restrictions in 77 of the state's counties, while tighter restrictions remain in place for the 22 hardest-hit counties. Reynolds she is looking at those restrictions every day.
"We're trying to look at trends over time," said Reynolds. "As you'll see, things are starting to decline on the eastern side of the state, because of when they entered into and how they've hit the peak. Now they are starting to trend down. That's some of things that we'll look at as we move forward."
Iowa currently reports 10,111 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 207 deaths.