(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says her recent trip to the White House allowed her to share Iowa's COVID-19 journey with federal officials.
On Wednesday, Reynolds made the trip to Washington, D.C. to meet with the president, vice president and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Reynolds says she told the president that Iowa did not put a stay at home order in place, because most of the state's workforce would have been labeled essential.
"Ten percent of the nation's food supply is produced by Iowa farmers," said Reynolds. "Nearly 80 percent of our workforce was essential and remained opened as we moved through COVID-19. Our strong manufacturing base that's focused on food processing and supply chain, our essential workforce and infrastructure is critical to keeping the food supply chain open and moving and food on the table."
Reynolds also highlighted advancements in how the state is testing and monitoring the virus throughout the state.
"This process has really helped us identify positive cases, isolate those that are testing positive, help them get on a path to recovery and really start to understand the scope of virus activity and provide assurance to employees of a safe work environment, while keeping our essential businesses operating safely and responsibly," said Reynolds.
Iowa now reports more than 11,000 total positive cases of COVID-19. State health officials report outbreaks at numerous meat processing facilities around the state, including a Tyson Foods plant in Perry, which has nearly 60 percent of its workforce infected. Reynolds says the increase in numbers is due to robust testing in those facilities.
"Since March, we've actually increase our testing capacity by 800 percent," said Reynolds. "We were doing 300 a day in March, 1,300 on average in April and we're averaging about 2,900 now in May. We are really utilizing the Iowa National Guard, the Department of Public Health and the Department of Human Services to expand our really important case investigation team."
Reynolds says State Epidemiologist and Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati was invited to serve on the Coronavirus Task Force following the meeting.
"There is no representation from a state level on the Coronavirus Task Force," said Reynolds. "I think that will allow a state's perspective to be heard as we work through the coronavirus pandemic."
Iowa reports that 4,266 patients have recovered so far from the virus, while 231 have died.