(Des Moines) – Iowa Department of Public Health officials say Governor Kim Reynolds is recommending that the state’s schools close for four weeks.
In a news release, Reynolds indicates she’s basing her recommendation upon discovery of the existence of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state. The governor will hold a news conference to explain her recommendation Monday morning.
The governor is making the recommendation in consultation with state public health officials, and based on Centers for Disease Control .guidelines. Earlier Sunday, IDPH officials were notified of four additional positive cases of Iowans with coronavirus, for a total of 22 positive cases. IDPH officials say two cases were related to international travel. The individuals are residents of Allamakee County. One is a middle-age adult between 41-to-60 years old; the other is a child, ages birth to 18 years. The third case is a Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case, and is considered the second case of community spread in Iowa. The fourth individual resides in Polk County, and is a middle-aged adult, and indicates a third case of community spread.
Also Sunday, the governor signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency, continuing an earlier proclamation signed on March 9th. The proclamation allows retailers that sell liquor, beer, wine, carbonated beverages, and other beverages with an Iowa beverage container deposit to stop accepting empty cans and bottles for the duration of the emergency.
In addition, the Iowa House and Senate announced Sunday that the 2020 legislative session will be suspended for a minimum of 30 days following the announcement of coronavirus community spread in the state.