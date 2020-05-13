(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is lifting COVID-19 restrictions for additional businesses and additional counties in the state.
On Wednesday, Reynolds announced that restaurants, fitness centers, salons, barbershops and massage therapy establishments could reopen statewide, with limitations beginning Friday. Reynolds had previously reopened restaurants and fitness centers in 77 of the state's counties with limitations. Reynolds says statewide data drove her decision.
"Over the last two weeks, we have continued to monitor virus activity statewide and in the 22 counties where restrictions remained in place," said Reynolds. "We've seen significant progress. The majority of these counties have achieved a consistent downward trend in virus activity and others have stabilized and are beginning to trend down."
Cases in Woodbury and Polk counties have continued to climb, despite increased restrictions over the last two weeks. Reynolds says the increase is due to increased testing through the Test Iowa mobile testing centers.
"We're intentionally testing in those communities, which is driving positive case numbers up in the short-term, but it's also allowing us to identify exactly where the virus is most active, track its spread and scope and put measures in place to contain it, delivering the long-term results that we want and need," said Reynolds.
Hospitalizations continue to rise statewide, however Reynolds says she is confident there are enough resources to handle the influx of new cases.
"Even though hospitalizations have increased recently in a few communities, resources remain stable and Iowans are getting the care that they need," said Reynolds. "This activity is consistent with what we've seen in eastern Iowa and these positive signs give me confidence that we're on the right path and we're ready to take additional steps forward."
The Iowa Department of Public Health is expected to release industry-specific regulations for businesses that are allowed to reopen. Guidance for restaurants and fitness centers is already available. IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says the guidelines will include recommendations on capacity, social distancing by customers, availability of hand santizer, masks and other restrictions.
"This guidance has been developed to ensure that Iowa can reopen and do it responsibly," said Reisetter. "We can reopen in a manner that protects not only the health of Iowans visiting these establishments, but also the health of employees who work there. Please continue to follow public health guidance and stay safe."
Reynolds says she has yet to speak with representatives of the Iowa High School Athletic Association or Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union regarding the possible resumption of high school sports in the state. Iowa currently reports 13,289 positive cases of COVID-19 out of just under 86,000 total tests.