(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says a decision on opening up certain businesses in the state could be coming as soon as Friday.
The governor closed several sectors of businesses in response to COVID-19 through April 30th. With that deadline looming, Reynolds says she will have more information on a decision Friday.
"Even as we start to open back up the state and businesses, people still need to be responsible, they need to practice social distancing," said Reynolds. "When we're starting to open up some of these businesses, we need that taking place in these businesses. That's how we start to slowly and responsibly open back up the state."
Reynolds says she is planning on meeting with representatives of the Iowa Restaurant Association to collaborate on how reopening restaurants may look around the state. Whatever solutions are decided, Reynolds says she still encourages vulnerable individuals to take precautions once restrictions are lifted.
"We will continue to recommend that especially our vulnerable Iowans and those with underlying conditions continue to practice the mitigation steps that the department and I and everybody have been talking about for the last several, several weeks," said Reynolds.
Iowa is nearing 4,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide, however, 81% of those cases have been concentrated in 11 counties: Polk, Linn, Black Hawk, Johnson, Muscatine, Louisa, Marshall, Tama, Scott, Washington and Woodbury. Reynolds says she is considering several different options for a regionalized reopening.
"You can look at it from a state perspective, we can look at it from a regional perspective, we can also look at it from a county perspective, community and even zip code," said Reynolds. "We really are able to drill down in the data and just see what makes sense, where we feel comfortable in doing that and then continue to watch that. Then we can maybe release it just a little bit more."
State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati says the state is still working on putting together "Iowa-specific" numbers to model future expectations for virus spread.