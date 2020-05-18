(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says state officials are still trying to assess the economic toll that COVID-19 has taken on the state.
Leaders in the legislature have announced plans to reconvene June 3rd to pass a budget before the new fiscal year on July 1st. The Legislative Services Agency released a report last week that shows state tax receipts are lagging $438 million behind where they were at this time last year. Reynolds says some of that deficit is due to tax payments being deferred to July.
"We've been working with the legislature, so we're working on our budget and starting to go over the numbers," said Reynolds. "In the LSA report, they said a lot of that is attributed to the deferred tax payments that were due in April that have been deferred until July. It's hard to tell exactly at this point what the overall impact of COVID-19 will have on the state budget. That's why it's important to -- in a safe and responsible way -- start to not only protect the health of Iowans, but to look at the health of our economy as well."
The LSA report also shows sales and use tax revenues have decreased by just over 4 percent compared to the same dates last year. Reynolds says her team will need more time to assess the overall impact of COVID-19 on the state's budget.
"We'll have a better idea by the end of May and then as we move through the following months to see the impact those deferred tax payments have on the overall budget," said Reynolds.
The numbers from LSA come just before Reynolds allowed certain sectors of the economy to reopen with guidelines. Another round of restrictions from Reynolds is set to expire on May 27th, including a moratorium on evictions and utility shutoffs. Reynolds says her team is working with the Iowa Economic Development Authority to prevent a wave of evictions and shutoffs once the restrictions are lifted.
"We're looking at a couple different scenarios on how we move forward with that to make sure that we are not removing that too soon, and we're continuing work with Iowans as we begin to open up our economy and help Iowans get the skills to fill some of the jobs that are available as we begin to move forward," said Reynolds. "While we haven't made a decision yet, we're continuing to look at all aspects of the declaration that will expire next week and how we can move forward in a responsible way, being mindful of the impact the pandemic has had on Iowans across the state."
The state now reports 14,955 total positive cases of COVID-19 with 355 associated deaths. State officials say 7,324 patients have recovered and just over 103,000 people have been tested.