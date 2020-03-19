(Des Moines) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Wednesday signed a bill into law expanding the roles of physician assistants in the state.
Senate File 2357 passed both bodies earlier this month on unanimous votes. Representative Brian Best — a Republican from Glidden — says expanding the scope of what PAs can do in the state will help bring more healthcare options to rural Iowans.
"Highly educated and skilled PAs stand ready to answer the call, but are restricted by unnecessary and outdated practice barriers," said Best. "It's time we modernize PA practice laws and expand access to safe, high quality healthcare teams."
The bill passed the Senate last year unanimously, but ultimately failed in the House after language regarding Optometry was added. Senator Zach Whiting — a Republican from Spirit Lake — says passing a clean bill expanding the role of PAs has been a long time coming.
"What the bill would do is allow PAs to prescribe, dispense, order, administer or procure prescription drugs, controlled substances or medical devices necessary to complete a course of therapy," said Whiting. "It adds in parameters for a supervising physician to have sufficient training or experience in order to delegate to a PA after the supervising physician determines that the PA has the proficiency and competence to take on those duties."
After signing the bill, Reynolds said in a statement, “As the state continues to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the strains it will place on our health care system, this will be yet another tool in our arsenal.” In addition to expanding the role of a PA, the bill enacts legal protections for PAs and gives PAs the ability to be reimbursed by Medicaid.