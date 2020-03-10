(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a disaster proclamation as the state responds to an outbreak of COVID-19.
State public health officials now report there are eight presumptive positive cases of the virus in the state. Of the eight positive tests, one is located in Pottawattamie County and is related to travel to California. The other seven positive patients are from Johnson County and all recently traveled on a cruise to Egypt. Reynolds says the Iowa Department of Public Health is continuing to investigate that particular group of people.
"Through the public health investigation, we have now been in contact with all 21 Iowans who recently traveled as a group on the Egyptian cruise," said Reynolds. "The seven individuals who tested positive are recovering at home in isolation."
Reynolds says at this time, the risk of community spread from the Johnson County outbreak is low.
"Based on the Iowa Department of Public Health's investigation, we know that these individuals had limited interaction in their communities and they did not attend any large public events. The potential risk to others is considered low."
Additionally, 22 Iowans were on board a cruise ship that's been off the California coast after several passengers tested positive for the disease. Reynolds confirmed that 18 of those Iowans -- who are not showing any symptoms -- are scheduled to come home soon on a charter flight.
"They have requested they be screened before traveling back to Iowa and they will also be setting up a screening center for when they arrive," said Reynolds. "The 18 live in various communities in Iowa and additional travel will be coordinated so they can be quarantined at home."
Reynolds says the virus is following a similar path as it has in other states with outbreaks.
"The reality is that COVID-19 is now here," said Reynolds. "We can expect the number of tests and the number of positive cases will continue to increase in the days to come. While this news is concerning, it's not cause for alarm. I want to assure Iowans that we are prepared and we are taking additional steps to insure access to resources to effectively manage the situation."
Reynolds' disaster proclamation opens up additional state resources to combat the spread. The Iowa Emergency Operations Center is now active, which houses several agencies who are responding to the outbreak.