Legislators flank Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds as she signs a bill allocating more than $21 million in flood recovery funding to impacted areas across Iowa.

Pictured from L to R: Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, Rep. Charlie McConkey, Sen. Tom Shipley, Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, Rep. Dave Sieck, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Rep. Gary Mohr, Sen. Mark Costello and Rep. Jon Jacobsen.