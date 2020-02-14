(Des Moines) -- KMAland legislators were on hand Thursday afternoon, as Governor Kim Reynolds approved additional funding for continuing flood-relief efforts.
Reynolds signed Senate File 2144 into law, allocating more than $21 million towards flood recovery funding to impacted areas across Iowa, most notably in southwest Iowa and eastern Iowa. State Senator Tom Shipley was among those attending the signing ceremony. Shipley, a Republican from Nodaway, says it's believed a good portion of the money will go to address levee repairs in a portion of southwest Iowa.
"Primarily, a lot of it is going to work that's going on right now," said Shipley. "While we don't know that, that's kind of the direction that it's headed. We're thinking that's going to do a lot of really great work, especially up in Pottawattamie County now, where the corps doesn't have any involvement with."
Reynolds originally requested $20 million for flood relief. But officials attending the State's Flood Mitigation Board meeting last week found out that more money was needed to meet the large number of requests. In addition to providing supplemental funds for flood damage, the bill also provides money to the Glenwood Resource Center.