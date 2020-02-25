(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that would increase transportation funding for the state's rural schools.
The bill adds over $7 million in additional money that would go to schools who spend more than the statewide average to transport students to school. During floor debate of the bill this month, Representative Cecil Dolecheck of Mount Ayr -- the chair of the House Education Committee -- says this is an issue plaguing the state's rural school districts who have to travel more to pick up students than their urban counterparts.
"Many of us in this chamber as legislators have worked on transportation issues and cost inequities for several years," said Dolecheck. "It took us a lot of years to get the ball rolling and get something done in that area. This will be the second year we have committed to funding that down to the statewide average, which I think is an attainable goal."
Senator Amy Sinclair -- a Republican from Allerton -- is chair of the Senate Education Committee. She says lawmakers have been trying to equal out what each district spends per student and transportation is a big chunk of that.
"To be at this point today where we bought down the transportation, the entire amount to the statewide average and where we've winnowed away $20 from the discrepancy between the highest and lowest district cost per pupils, I'm proud to say this is a bill I would urge my colleagues to vote for," said Sinclair.
Senator Rich Taylor -- a Democrat from Mount Pleasant -- says anything that can be done to level the playing field for rural districts is a good thing.
"My rural school districts are spending so much money on transportation costs, that the education that kids are getting has to be less because they just don't have the funding in the classroom," said Taylor. "I think this is a very good idea. I know it doesn't make it quite equal, but it helps. Anything that helps my rural schools, I really appreciate."
Currently, the statewide average is just under $350 per pupil per year for transportation. The Central Decatur School District in Leon had the highest cost for transportation last year, coming in at just over $1,000 per student. In addition to transportation funding, the bill provides an extra $10 per student to district to address property tax inequities throughout the state.