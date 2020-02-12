(Glenwood) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is cooperating with a federal investigation into alleged sexual experiments on residents at Glenwood Resource Center.
The Department of Justice has announced an ongoing investigation at the facility that houses more than 200 disabled patients and investigators were on site this week. Jerry Rea was originally placed on leave in December and then fired amid allegations of uncontrolled sexual arousal experiments on patients. Reynolds says her administration is working with investigators.
"We are working with the Attorney General to see what we do in moving forward with this," said Reynolds. "My priority is to make sure I'm protecting the state's interest as well as the residents in Glenwood."
The Iowa Department of Human Services recently hired an independent contractor to review the department's existing policies and help implement a plan to move forward. Reynolds says DHS Director Kelly Garcia has taken several steps to insure the facility is providing the best care to residents.
"She has made multiple changes and taken several steps to make sure that the residents that are their -- and their family members, guardians, communities and legislators -- are updated on what she's doing and that they are getting the care that they deserve and that they should be getting," said Reynolds.
Several former employees at the facility have filed a lawsuit against DHS, former DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven, Rea and other officials, alleging they were punished for speaking out against the treatment given to residents. Reynolds says she cannot comment on an ongoing lawsuit.