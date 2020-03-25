(Des Moines) -- State officials in Iowa are continuing to stockpile necessary medical equipment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While declining to disclose specific numbers, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joyce Flinn says her team is working to acquire a number of needed items.
"We're buying lots of gowns, gloves, swabs and test kits," said Flinn. "We have some ventilators on order. I believe it's a very small number, because they are very hard to find. We are looking at everything from gowns, to gloves, to caps. As the governor has mentioned too, we are looking at our state agency partners to see who might be able to make some products as we are hearing about those lessons learned across the country."
In addition to personal protective equipment, Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is working to access ventilators from the federal stockpile.
"We have approximately 280 right now," said Reynolds. "We have another order in. We are procuring more all the time. We have healthcare providers that are working with the new CDC guidelines where an anesthesia machine -- they are looking at ways they can retrofit those and provide additional vents to some of our healthcare providers."
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there were 145 confirmed cases in the state, which does not include a confirmed case in Page County that was announced locally. Reynolds says the state currently has the capability to test 1,270 patients for the virus.
"That's through the State Hygenic Lab," said Reynolds. "We have commercial tests and we have hospitals that are now coming online and are able to test too. So, when we say people are sick at home to call your clinician, they will walk you through an assessment and make a determination. Maybe you need to come in and test for the flu. It might be the flu that you have. If they decide that that's not it, then maybe we'll go to the next step and test for COVID. That's outside of what we have for the State Hygenic Lab."
As the state's capabilities expand for testing, Reynolds says they are broadening the criteria for a patient to be tested.
"We are being specific and that has continued to broaden in what we are testing at the State Hygenic Lab," said Reynolds. "In addition to that, Iowans have the opportunity working through their clinicians and doctors to also get a test. Their parameters are different. I'm sure they're using some of the same guidelines, but they're a little bit different than what the State Hygenic Lab potentially is using."
Currently, Reynolds says there are no plans to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state. Similar orders have been issued in Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, while Kansas City and St. Joseph have placed city-wide orders in Missouri.