(Washington, D.C.) -- Governors from across the nation were in Washington, D.C. over the weekend for the annual National Governors Association winter meeting.
President Trump addressed the gathering of both Republicans and Democrats, encouraging the state leaders to reach out any time they need him.
"I know just about all of you and we argue a little bit but 90 percent of the time, we get along and I just say call the White House, call me anytime you have difficulty because we're all in this together," said Trump.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds touted her work with governors in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri to address flooding along the Missouri River.
"We are really trying to work collectively to address flooding in the upper basin as well as the lower basin," said Reynolds. "We are very vulnerable right now because of the flooding we experienced last year. Our entire levee system is vulnerable, so really finding ways we can collectively work together not only as governors but with our congressional delegation.”
Other topics during the conference included battling the opioid epidemic, lowering prescription drug costs, education funding and trade deals with other countries.