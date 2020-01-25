(Shenandoah) -- Concerns over Governor Kim Reynolds' proposed sales tax hike were aired at Saturday's legislative coffee in Shenandoah.
In her Condition of the State address, Reynolds proposed a one-cent sales tax increase as part of her "Invest In Iowa' initiative. Revenues from the penny sales tax hike would address issues with the state's mental health system and water quality issues, among others. Speaking during the coffee at the Bricker Room of Shenandoah's Public Safety Center, State Representative Cecil Dolecheck says the Iowa House is committed to maintaining the state's existing funding streams without relying on the governor's proposed sales tax boost.
"There are a lot of moving parts with that," said Dolecheck. "Within that proposal, we're looking at property tax decreases, income tax relief, and those type of things. It's going to very complicated. I think it's a good possibility that that may happen. We decided there were too many moving parts to that to predicate a budget solely on that."
State Senator Mark Costello says the proposal does include property tax relief, among other components. However, Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt questioned the purpose of some of the state's other revenue-generating programs.
"Iowa has a lottery," said Hunt. "We have casinos, we have sports betting, and we have medical marijuana. Where are those funds? How much money are we getting off of those, and what are we funding with it?"
Costello and Dolecheck replied that most of those revenues are flowing into the state's general funding. At least one local official balked at another change in the state's property tax system. Page County Supervisor Jon Herzberg says the last property tax reform measure passed in a previous legislative session has been harmful to agriculture taxable valuations in his county.
"Due to your property tax reform of four or five years ago, when you did that," said Herzberg, "and now, with this year's rollbacks, ag taxable valuations are going up about 20%. I'm very concerned when everybody's levies hit those increased valuations. The cost to agriculture--where it's been in a slump for the last five years--it hasn't been very friendly to agriculture."
Dolecheck says that wasn't the intent of the reform bill.
"Our goal was, basically, to get everybody down to where they're taxed at about the 60% level," he said. "Ag land was a little less than that. Residential was about that same as ag land--about that 58%. Commercial was taxed at about 100%. So, we're buying that down with a back fill."
Saturday's coffee was sponsored by the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Dolecheck and Costello also appeared at another legislative briefing at the Glenn Miller Museum in Clarinda, sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.