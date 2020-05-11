(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will be self-isolating after a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Reynolds was with Pence and Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley during his visit to Des Moines Friday. During his trip, the vice president met with religious leaders, and to host a roundtable discussion on Iowa's role in the food supply chain. Over the weekend, Reynolds says her office learned that a member of Pence's staff tested positive for COVID-19, and that this same person was in attendance at the White House, when the governor met with President Trump to discuss Iowa's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This weekend, I was notified that the individual was present during my visit to the White House, although I had no direct contact with her," said Reynolds. "However, out of an abundance of caution, I will follow a modified quarantine plan, similar to what Dr. Fauci and other White House administration members have announced that they're doing."
In addition to quarantining, Reynolds will also following health screening protocol at the state's emergency operations center.
"As is part of our normal daily routine here at SIOC," she said, "my temperature will be taken before entering the building. I'll be tested daily--I was tested this (Monday) morning, and it was negative. And while here, I'll practice social distancing, and wear a mask when interacting with other--which will be minimal interaction. If I begin to experience any symptoms, I will stay home."
The governor says she's following the same precautions recommended for all Iowans who may be exposed to the virus.
"Again, while I didn't have direct contact with the vice president's staff member," said Reynolds, "it's important that I do my part to protect those around me while continuing to serve as your governor during this critical time. I want to ensure Iowans that I'm healthy, and feeling good, and that I'm fully focused to leading Iowa's response to the pandemic, and our economic recovery efforts."
Neither Reynolds or Pence wore masks during the vice president's visit. Additionally, the governor is expected to announce on Tuesday the lifting or extension of public health measures set to expire May 15th.