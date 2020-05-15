(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds remains in a "modified quarantine" after being exposed to an individual with COVID-19.
Last week, Reynolds traveled to the White House for meetings with President Trump, Vice President Pence and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. On Friday, Pence visited Iowa just after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus. Since then, Reynolds says she is being tested every day using one of the state's rapid testing machines.
"I know there's been some information released through the FDA about the percentage of accuracy with the Abbott machines, but I'm also -- in addition to (testing) -- still not exhibiting symptoms, I continue to social distance, I continue to wear a mask when I'm not doing a press conference and continue to work from home when I can," said Reynolds.
This week, Reynolds has conducted her daily press briefings without reporters in the room to limit her exposure to others. She says she will keep up the modified quarantine through next Wednesday.
"We're a little over one week in to the first incubation week and then we have another week to go," said Reynolds. "Hopefully, we'll continue to test negative and continue to feel good and be passed the two-week incubation period by next Wednesday."
State Medical Director and Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati is also undergoing a modified quarantine procedure, as she was on the same trip to Washington, D.C. as Reynolds.