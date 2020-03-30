(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is asking those who know how to sew to help the state in stockpiling personal protective equipment.
State's around the country have been working with the federal government and with private suppliers to try and build up their stocks of PPE for use by healthcare providers in the fight against COVID-19. Reynolds says the state is trying to fulfill orders to hospitals statewide.
"Currently, the state's pending orders include over 2 million surgical and procedural masks, 500,000 N-95 masks, 500,000-plus face shields and 250,000 gowns," said Reynolds. "As soon as supplies arrive, they are immediately allocated and distributed by the Iowa National Guard, the Department of Public Safety, the Department of Transportation and others to the county and then to the facilities."
Reynolds says the state is unable to fill 100 percent of the orders they are receiving. That's why she is asking for those who know how to sew to help out in making PPE. The Iowa Department of Public Health has placed instructions for masks on the state's coronavirus website: coronavirus.iowa.gov.
"These masks can be used in healthcare settings under a face shield," said Reynolds. "If properly cleaned and disinfected, they can be worn multiple times and will help preserve other medical grade PPE."
The Governor Monday announced 88 new cases of COVID-19 -- bringing the state's total to 424. Additionally, two more Iowans died from the disease, putting the state's total at six. To date, the state have recorded over 6,100 negative tests. Reynolds expressed optimism over recent news that Abbott Laboratories has developed a five-minute test for the virus that can be read by a portable machine. The company says it will be able to produce 50,000 tests per day starting Wednesday, and Reynolds says Iowa will be receiving some of the tests and machines.
"Of course a lot of them are going to the epicenter of where we're seeing this," said Reynolds. "But, each state will be getting at least 15 of the machines. I think this will be really helpful for us to test our healthcare providers, so we can identify quickly if they have been exposed or are positive or negative, as well as some of our long-term care facilities."
When the new equipment arrives, Reynolds says the Department of Public Health will assist in deciding where they will go.
"I know we get 15, we'll hopefully get more and I think more are coming, but they have guaranteed that at least every state will get 15," said Reynolds. "It will go through the State Hygenic Lab and then we will disperse them in a manner that is responsible and strategic based on where the data shows that we need to be doing that additional testing. I think that's really positive news and we'll continue to hopefully get more information like that as we build the capacity to do some testing."
Reynolds says in addition to 88 new cases in the state, IDPH has identified an outbreak of the virus at a long-term care facility in Cedar Rapids. Last week, Reynolds implemented enhanced screen procedures for employees of all long-term care facilities in the state.