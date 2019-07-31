(Glenwood) -- Glenwood's School Board worked quickly this week to fill a vacancy in its ranks.
Meeting in special session Monday evening, the board approved the resignation of board member Michelle Bahr. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Devon Embray says Bahr is stepping down to continue her education.
"She's been on the board for the past several years," said Embray. "She actually stepped down to pursue her educational goal of a doctorate degree. We're going to miss her, but we also understand her quest to pursue this degree, so it's pretty awesome for her."
The board appointed Elizabeth Richardson to fill Bahr's vacancy. Embray says Richardson is well known in the district.
"She's been a strong community supporter of the school district," he said. "She's been in our community for several years, and very supportive of the school. When the board members talked about the possibility of her being a member on the board, she was very open to that. She'll do a great job for us."
Richardson must run for her position in the November general elections. Also this week, the board approved a 5-year extension of the district's instructional support levy. Embray says it was time to renew the ISL.
"Basically, we're in our eighth year of that funding source," said Embray. "The board decided they wanted to extend that to five more years. We did a public hearing on it Monday night, and decided to approve it. This funding source for us provides curricular resource training for our school district that has been kind of vacant prior to when it was passed the first time around. To date, we've spent a little over $3 million on resources, training and professional development for our teachers over the past eight years."
The superintendent says the ISL and the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE revenues have become kingpins for how Glenwood schools operate financially.
"Without those two funding sources," said Embray, "life as we know it in public education would be a whole lot different. We'd be going back to the years of no money for curriculum, no money to maintain and keep our facilities up and running, no money for technology, and it would just become a very painful process. We'd probably end up having to increase class sizes. We'd have to reduce staff. So, everything is kind of integral, and tied together. However, these two funding sources are critical to the future of public education."
The board also received an update on construction of the Glenwood district's athletic complex renovations. Embray says the new goal is to have the project completed in time for Glenwood's homecoming football game September 10th. You can hear the full interview with Devon Embray on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.