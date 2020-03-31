(Lincoln) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has grown to 172.
“We’ve had 3,111 tests,” Ricketts said. “So, 5.3 percent of the cases we are testing are high risk cases. These are people who have either been traveling, been associated with someone we know to have coronavirus, or they’ve been to a hospital with severe symptoms and so forth.”
During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Ricketts said anyone who is sick or showing COVID-19 symptoms should take appropriate measures to receive medical care.
“Contact your health care provider,” Ricketts said. “Do not just go into an emergency room. Call and make an appointment. Do not just go into a doctor’s office. Call and make an appointment. They will make sure that they keep you isolated until you can be tested to make sure you don’t have regular flu or something like that.”
Governor Ricketts adds every single Nebraskan can be a part of the solution of stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“We know that we have not been impacted by this like other states have, but we cannot loosen our vigilance,” Ricketts said. “We need to continue to remain vigilant with regards to these social distancing guidelines. That 10 person rule that the president extended through the end of April, we need to make sure we’re doing that as well.”
Ricketts reiterated comments from previous press conferences that COVID-19 testing continues to expand in the state, meaning more positive cases are expected. Ricketts also noted that road traffic is down about 29 percent statewide. He expects the peak of COVID-19 cases to come near the end of April.
Residents can stay up to date on the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska by logging onto the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website.