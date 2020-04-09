(Lincoln) -- The next three weeks will be critical in Nebraska's battle against the coronavirus spread.
That's why Governor Pete Ricketts is asking residents to redouble their social distancing efforts through the rest of April in an effort to lessen the COVID-19 threat. During his daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Ricketts signed a Keep Nebraska Healthy proclamation, directing the state to make a final push against the virus the next 21 days.
"If you look at the models that are out there," said Ricketts, "they seem to indicate that we will hit our peak of the spread of the virus here in our state that last week in April. So, what we want to do is focus Nebraskans on redoubling their effort to be able to slow the spread of the virus here in our state. We really call on people to exercise that personal responsibility and civic duty to slow the spread here in Nebraska."
As part of the proclamation, Ricketts urged Nebraskans to follow six rules. The first: stay home.
"We want people to stay home," he said. "We want to go to work, we want you to come home, go shopping once a week--but when you go shopping, that's all we want you to do, or take out--Nebraska's the number-two state for take out. Order take out, and then stay home."
The second rule is to continue practicing social distancing guidelines, while shopping alone is at number three. The fourth rules calls for adults to help kids socially distance.
"We want people to help the children play at home," said Ricketts. "Don't have groups of friends over the next three weeks. Play at home. Don't go to the playground. Don't play group sports. Again, we want to focus the next three weeks, so that adults can help kids socially distance as well."
Helping older Nebraskans is rule number five, while the sixth and final rule calls for exercising at home or in social distancing activities--such as walking outside, for example. Additionally, Ricketts signed an expanded Direct Health Measure for the entire state, closing such businesses as tattoo parlors, so-called gentlemen or bottle clubs, and hair salons. And, all sports club activities are prohibited through May 31st.