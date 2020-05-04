(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says more testing will lead to easing further coronavirus-related restrictions in the state.
At his daily COVID-19 press conference Monday afternoon, Ricketts says approximately 137,000 people have registered for testing through TestNebraska.com. Monday was the first day of a "soft launch" of testing at sites in Omaha and Grand Island. The governor lauded the Nebraska National Guard's efforts to expedite the testing process.
"The men and women of our National Guard, folks, we can just be so proud of them," said Ricketts. "They are just doing a fantastic job. They are all over the state. They are setting up these teams to be able to help do the testing. They really have been doing fantastic work. So, I just want to give a big shou tout to our Nebraska National Guard. They are doing a fantastic job, so thank you."
Also on Monday, a new series of Directed Health Measures took effect in a good portion of the state's public health districts. The new DHMs allowed businesses, dining-in restaurants, churches, beauty salons, barber shops and other entities to reopen under certain restrictions. Ricketts urged more Nebraskans to register for testing in order to roll back further restrictions.
"To see continued loosening of these restrictions," he said, "we've got to do the tracing of people. TestNebraska.com will help us do that. So, please, sign up if you haven't already. Once you sign up, go get five of your friends, do the #TestNebraska.com, and get that out there, so that we can leverage the power of social media to sign up for TestNebraska.com.
Ricketts says the test results are only used to assess where the state is in terms of COVID-19 spread. The results are not made available to law enforcement officials. A link to TestNebraska.com is provided here.