(Lincoln) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts gave another update on the COVID-19 situation in the state Wednesday afternoon.
During a 2 p.m. news conference, Governor Ricketts said state officials are working diligently to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Ricketts says as more people continue to be tested, he expects confirmed cases in Nebraska to go up.
“As of Wednesday afternoon, we now have 66 cases of confirmed coronavirus here in the state of Nebraska,” Ricketts said, “including some additional community spread cases. My department is right now working on another directed health measure that will include Dodge and Saunders County, as well as Lancaster County.”
Governor Ricketts says while work continues on directives for other counties, schools should start planning for not returning this academic year.
“With the commissioner of education effectively talking with superintendents about how there is very little likelihood they will be back this year — in fact, schools should really plan that they are not going to have the rest of the school year this year — what we’re going to do is change that geographic designation to be involved around all of our public health departments.”
Ricketts also announced that the Apartment Association will be suspending evictions for the next 90 days due to non-payment. He said he signed an executive order that waives a statute to hear those cases within a certain amount of time, ultimately pushing the date past May 31st.
Additionally, Ricketts discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the American Red Cross both locally and nationally.
“The Red Cross has literally thousands of blood drives across our country that have been canceled because of the coronavirus,” Ricketts said. “However, the need for blood has not lessened because of this emergency. It’s important that we not run out of blood. The Red Cross supplies so many folks with this live saving resource. We need Nebraskans to step up and donate blood.”
The governor noted that he himself will soon be donating blood to the Red Cross. A Red Cross official during the press conference stated that in just Nebraska alone, 150 blood drives have been canceled and over 4,000 donations have not been collected.