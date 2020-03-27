(Lincoln) — Nebraska officials have announced that COVID-19 testing has ramped up in the state.
During his daily news conference Friday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts said the state’s number of positive COVID-19 cases is now at 84.
“What we’re seeing at this stage is that our number of cases is still progressing at an arithmetic pace, so it’s not taking off on us at a geometric pace,” Ricketts said. “At some point, we may experience that and we want to be ready for that”
Governor Ricketts says COVID-19 testing continues to expand at the state’s health institutions on a daily basis.
“We believe that we now have the capacity to do about 1,000 tests per day between the different folks who are doing that,” Ricketts said. “For example, UNMC has the capability to do the Roche tests at about 1,200 a week or 180 per day. That’s another area that we’ve been able to expand our testing.”
Ricketts adds that the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state will increase as more testing efforts arise.
“That’s nothing to be alarmed about,” he said. “We expect that. We will get better data with regard to how this virus is spreading across our state.”
Governor Ricketts also wants to remind all residents that gatherings of 10 people or more are not allowed in any county of the state.
“Over a week ago, President Trump announced a 10-person rule limit on gatherings across the country,” Ricketts said. “We had implemented that here in Nebraska. It applies to all across the state and not just in areas where we have directive health measures. This is an attempt to make sure we don’t have those large public gatherings and spread the virus.”
The governor also said that he will be continuing his daily press conference each weekday at 2 p.m. for the foreseeable future. His live conferences can be viewed on N-E-T’s website, netnebraska.org.