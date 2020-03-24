(Lincoln) -- Nebraska officials are rolling out new guidelines for quarantining to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Governor Pete Ricketts announced at a press conference Tuesday that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has updated its guidelines for when a person should self-isolate or quarantine themselves. Ricketts says they are adding international travel to their recommendations.
"If you are a traveler and you have been traveling internationally to places where we know there are high instances of coronavirus -- places like Europe or Asia -- when you return back to Nebraska, you need to quarantine yourself for 14 days," said Ricketts.
Additionally, those who have traveled to places domestically with high counts of infections are being asked to quarantine.
"When I say areas we know have coronavirus, I want to specifically talk about New York, San Francisco, Seattle and those types of areas that we are very familiar with," said Ricketts. "But also places like Denver, Kansas City, Chicago -- places that are closer."
However, Ricketts says the order does not expand to those who commute across state lines for their jobs.
"If you are a commuter, somebody who say commutes back and forth between South Sioux City and Sioux City, Council Bluffs and Omaha or Cheyenne and Scottsbluff, you do not need to quarantine yourself for 14 days," said Ricketts. "We're not including commuters in that. Nor are we including transportation workers. If you're a truck driver and you're crossing state lines as part of your regular job, you do not need to include yourself as part of that."
Additionally, Ricketts says testing capabilities in the state are being expanded. He says the state lab is now pooling samples as a way to conserve reagents. The state is also now using private labs to test samples.
"We received over 100 lab tests back from those private labs," said Ricketts. "That's an important aspect for how we will expand testing capacity here in our state is when those private labs are expanding."
Ricketts says as more people are tested, he expects confirmed cases in the state to go up.