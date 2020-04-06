(Lincoln) -- Nebraska and Iowa are on the same page as a national expert when it comes to combating COVID-19.
That's according to Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, who rolled out his state's new slogan urging the public to continue practicing social distancing in his daily news conference Monday afternoon. "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" is the theme of the campaign, reminding people of the steps to take to ward off the coronavirus spread. Earlier in the day, Ricketts and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds participated in a conference call with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute on Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Ricketts says the conference call covered Fauci's call for "sheltering in place" versus what the two states are doing to contain the virus.
"We were concerned that his message was somehow getting confused with what we were doing," said Ricketts. "We described what we were doing, and that's where he said, hey, you can let people know that we are on the same page in regard to what we're doing in our states, and what his message is about. And, it really is about, again, stay home, stay healthy, stay connected. He wants people to be limiting their social interactions. That's why we've been preaching, as well."
Late last week, Ricketts issued a directed health measure for the remaining counties already not included in such orders. The governor claims the measures are similar to the "stay at home" orders in place in a majority of states--if not more restrictive.
"We have places where, like, in Douglas County, where salons are closed," he said. "I actually believe Arizona doesn't close salons as part of their shelter-in-place order, or whatever. So, you can see there are some differences. In some cases, Nebraska is being more restrictive. But in general, they're very, very similar, and they accomplish the same ends--to get people to stay home, stay healthy, stay connected."
While violating the measures constitutes classified misdemeanors, Ricketts says the main goal is for people to comply with social distancing regulations.
"This is really about educating people, about getting that compliance, getting their understanding to do the right thing," said Ricketts. "We don't have enough police to send them out and enforce this everywhere. What we need is people to comply, understanding that this is now we're going to protect our most vulnerable people in our society, in our state--those people who are older Nebraskans, with underlying health conditions. It's really critical for us to do that."
Reynolds made similar comments in a tweet Monday afternoon, saying Fauci "supports our plans and says our states are 'on the same page' with the direction he’s giving."