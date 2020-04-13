(Lincoln) -- Food safety and security were the themes of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts' daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon.
During the briefing, the governor discussed what food processors are doing to protect workers from the coronavirus outbreak. The issue came to light last week, when workers from the JBS USA meatpacking plant in Grand Island tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Ricketts says he's been on the phone with companies across the state regarding their precautions.
"Some of them (the workers) are having to wear masks," said Ricketts," take temperatures of people coming into the facilities to make sure they don't have a fever, putting up Plexiglas walls between work stations to help create some of that distance, isolation or separation, spreading out lunchrooms. So, there's a number of facilities that are doing a variety of different things with regard to how they can do social distancing in an environment that's very challenging to do social distancing in."
Ricketts says keeping meatpacking companies open during the crisis is important to the food chain.
"Here in Nebraska, we're in the beef state," he said. "We feed the world, and it's important to continue to do that, that we feed not only ourselves, but the country, and continue that strong supply chain."
Tyson Foods recently closed its plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.